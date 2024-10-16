Kejriwal Demands SC Mayoral Election Amidst Allegations Against BJP

In a call for action, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has pressed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to conduct mayoral elections while ensuring that a member of the Dalit community assumes office. Kejriwal accuses the opposition BJP of orchestrating delays to deny Scheduled Caste community members their rightful place in the MCD leadership.

Addressing an event dedicated to the regularisation of sanitation workers, Mayor Shelly Oberoi conveyed Kejriwal's message, emphasizing the need for immediate elections. Kejriwal, absent due to an emergency, expressed concerns about a conspiracy to prevent the election of a mayor from the SC community, pivotal in the MCD's third term agenda.

Kejriwal, recently released from jail, criticized the absence of a presiding officer, a delay attributed to the LG VK Saxena's reluctance amidst pending leadership changes. Highlighting the AAP's achievements in regularising workers and timely salary disbursals, Chief Minister Atishi labelled these efforts as a realization of Lord Valmiki's dream, ahead of Valmiki Jayanti.

(With inputs from agencies.)