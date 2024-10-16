BJP Sets Record with Over 1.5 Crore New Members

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh announced the enrollment of more than 1.5 crore members during its recent membership drive. MP BJP chief VD Sharma stated that numbers will increase further as offline data gets integrated.

The campaign, which began on September 2 and accelerated further on Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's birth anniversary on September 25, saw the registration of over 12 lakh members in one day. The drive concluded with more than 11 lakh enrollments on October 1.

Despite mobile network challenges in certain areas, BJP managed to achieve these numbers through meticulous planning and outreach efforts. The party is now focusing on boosting its active membership. BJP officials criticized opposition parties for questioning the legitimacy of the enrollment data.

(With inputs from agencies.)