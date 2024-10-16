Left Menu

Punjab Panchayat Polls See Robust Voter Turnout

The panchayat polls in Punjab witnessed a 77% voter turnout with Mansa district leading at 83.27%. The elections were conducted party symbol-free, and repolling took place in specific areas due to irregularities and candidate deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The panchayat elections conducted across Punjab recorded a commendable voter turnout of 77%, as announced by the state election commission on Wednesday.

The absence of party symbols marked the elections for the 'sarpanch' and 'panch' positions held on Tuesday from 8 am to 4 pm.

Significant voter participation was observed, with Mansa district leading at 83.27%, while Tarn Taran reported the lowest at 64.40%, according to the commission's statement.

Amritsar recorded 68.12%, Bathinda 79.43%, Barnala 75.21%, Fatehgarh Sahib 78.47%, Faridkot 70.21%, and Ferozepur 75.14% turnout.

Other regional percentages include Fazilka at 82.31%, Gurdaspur 69%, and Hoshiarpur at 69.78%; with Kapurthala at 66.14%, Ludhiana 67.1%, Malerkotla 77.22%, Moga 69.91%, SAS Nagar 76.93%, Muktsar Sahib 78.27%, SBS Nagar 69.52%, Patiala 73.57%, Pathankot 79.20%, Ropar 77%, and Sangrur 79.45%.

Repolling occurred in six gram panchayats, including Mansa Khurd, Lohke Khurd, Kotla Mehar Singh Wala, Khuda, Kheti Raju Singh, and Karim Nagar, due to administrative reports.

Pertinently, Lakhmir Ka Uttar polls were annulled due to voting obstructions, while elections at Langomahal and Kalli Sohal were countermanded following candidate deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

