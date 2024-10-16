BJP's High-Stakes Conclave: Setting the Stage for Political Offensive

In a political move signaling its next offensive, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is set to host a high-profile conclave in Chandigarh on Thursday. The gathering aims to deliberate on crucial development issues and commemorate the Constitution's 'amrit mahotsav'.

The conclave will serve as a platform for the ruling alliance to reflect on the so-called 50th anniversary of the 'attempt to murder' democracy, referencing the Emergency. Notable figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda, will address the event.

This strategic meeting follows the BJP's significant success in the Haryana polls and seeks to galvanize its position ahead of the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections. With prominent chief ministers and leaders in attendance, the conclave underscores the BJP's consolidated approach against opposition forces, particularly the Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)