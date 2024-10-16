Congress Leadership Dynamics Unfold Amidst Lingering Controversies

In a significant political development, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal held crucial discussions with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday. The meeting was pivotal as it addressed the internal and external pressures facing the Karnataka leadership.

Siddaramaiah is currently navigating demands for his resignation over allegations in the MUDA site allotment case. The discussions come amidst intense political maneuvering within the Congress party, with certain cabinet ministers conducting closed-door meetings, sparking rumors of a potential leadership overhaul.

As the Congress prepares for the critical by-polls slated for November 13, Venugopal's visit underscored the party's strategy to manage leadership disputes. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar expressed appreciation for Venugopal's support, as he urged them to quell leadership change speculations.

