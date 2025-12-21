Left Menu

Intra-Party Dynamics: Shivakumar Meets Rajanna Amidst Power Struggle

Amid a power tussle in Karnataka's Congress party, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar met with Congress MLA K N Rajanna. The meeting, termed cordial, highlighted intra-party dynamics as Rajanna's past remarks led to political tension. Shivakumar emphasized unity among party members despite differing political loyalties.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar met Congress MLA K N Rajanna, a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in a politically significant move as both sides grapple with internal power dynamics.

Shivakumar, also Congress's state president, described the meeting as cordial, emphasizing his long-standing association with Rajanna, despite previous controversies and allegations of a conspiracy against him.

The meeting underscored the ongoing power struggle while both leaders projected a united front, reinforcing party strength amid differences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

