Intra-Party Dynamics: Shivakumar Meets Rajanna Amidst Power Struggle

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar met Congress MLA K N Rajanna, a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in a politically significant move as both sides grapple with internal power dynamics.

Shivakumar, also Congress's state president, described the meeting as cordial, emphasizing his long-standing association with Rajanna, despite previous controversies and allegations of a conspiracy against him.

The meeting underscored the ongoing power struggle while both leaders projected a united front, reinforcing party strength amid differences.

