Left Menu

Kamala Harris Courts GOP Voters: When Country Comes First

Democrat Kamala Harris urged Republican voters to prioritize country over party, emphasizing concerns about Donald Trump's presidency. Surrounded by former GOP officials, Harris highlighted her commitment to bipartisan governance and cautioned against the potential risks of a second Trump term. Meanwhile, Trump focused on appealing to Latino voters in Miami.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2024 04:45 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 04:45 IST
Kamala Harris Courts GOP Voters: When Country Comes First
Kamala Harris
  • Country:
  • United States

In an unprecedented move, Democrat Kamala Harris rallied support from over 100 former Republican officeholders, urging them to prioritize 'country first' and reconsider backing Donald Trump. Harris stressed the patriotic duty of GOP voters to choose her party this election, citing concerns about Trump's leadership style.

The Democratic candidate, speaking near George Washington's historic Delaware crossing, accused Trump of undermining democratic values. She vowed to include Republicans in her administration and form a bipartisan council for advisory roles. Harris aims to secure votes in battleground regions by drawing contrasts with Trump's approach.

While Harris campaigned in Pennsylvania, Trump targeted Latino voters in Miami. Engaging in a town hall, Trump defended stringent immigration policies while acknowledging the workforce's need for immigrant labor. He also faced scrutiny over past controversies, including comments related to Jan. 6, and the changing dynamics within the Republican Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024