Kamala Harris Courts GOP Voters: When Country Comes First
Democrat Kamala Harris urged Republican voters to prioritize country over party, emphasizing concerns about Donald Trump's presidency. Surrounded by former GOP officials, Harris highlighted her commitment to bipartisan governance and cautioned against the potential risks of a second Trump term. Meanwhile, Trump focused on appealing to Latino voters in Miami.
In an unprecedented move, Democrat Kamala Harris rallied support from over 100 former Republican officeholders, urging them to prioritize 'country first' and reconsider backing Donald Trump. Harris stressed the patriotic duty of GOP voters to choose her party this election, citing concerns about Trump's leadership style.
The Democratic candidate, speaking near George Washington's historic Delaware crossing, accused Trump of undermining democratic values. She vowed to include Republicans in her administration and form a bipartisan council for advisory roles. Harris aims to secure votes in battleground regions by drawing contrasts with Trump's approach.
While Harris campaigned in Pennsylvania, Trump targeted Latino voters in Miami. Engaging in a town hall, Trump defended stringent immigration policies while acknowledging the workforce's need for immigrant labor. He also faced scrutiny over past controversies, including comments related to Jan. 6, and the changing dynamics within the Republican Party.
