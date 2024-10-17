LDP Faces Tight Election: Potential Loss of Majority in Japan's Lower House

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) faces a critical moment as it stands to lose its sole majority in Japan's lower house for the first time since 2009, according to a recent Nikkei poll. As the Oct. 27 election approaches, the LDP risks not achieving the 233 seats required out of 465 for an outright majority.

Despite the potential setback, the LDP may form a coalition government with its traditional partner, Komeito. The polling, conducted with the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper by phone, gathered 165,820 valid responses nationwide earlier this week, reflecting a shift in voter sentiment.

After taking office last month, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba dissolved the lower house on Oct. 9, triggering the upcoming election. Ishiba's leadership follows the resignation of Fumio Kishida, whose tenure ended amid public frustration linked to funding scandals involving fellow LDP politicians.

Alongside his political maneuvers, Ishiba drew attention for his offering at Tokyo's controversial Yasukuni Shrine, an act previously sparking objections from South Korea and China due to historical sensitivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)