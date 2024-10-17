Controversy Erupts Over Prime Minister's Shrine Offering

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has stirred controversy with a ceremonial offering to Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine, a site deeply contentious for its association with Japan's wartime past.

The shrine honors 14 wartime leaders convicted as war criminals and often becomes a diplomatic flashpoint between Japan and its neighbors. Ishiba's unprecedented gesture, coinciding with seasonal festivals, has drawn sharp criticism, particularly from South Korea, which expressed "deep disappointment and regret," although Ishiba was not mentioned by name.

As Ishiba steps into leadership after Fumio Kishida's resignation, his focus is on navigating delicate diplomatic waters and a political landscape where his party's majority status is severely challenged. Meanwhile, both Japan and South Korea express a mutual desire to strengthen bilateral ties beyond this latest row.

