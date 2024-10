Trump's Controversial Claims on Immigration Continue Amid Election Heat

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump defended debunked allegations concerning Haitian immigrants eating pets in Ohio at a town hall event targeting Latino voters. Trump, accused of echoing false reports, positioned the claim as media-driven during the Miami forum hosted by Univision.

Despite a lack of credible evidence and bipartisan denials from Ohio officials, Trump suggested an investigation into these claims. His statements flow alongside his broader, often harsh, rhetoric on illegal immigration, an issue pivotal for his voter appeal, particularly among Republicans.

As election day approaches, Trump's inflammatory language intensifies. While facing questions on various subjects, he diverts focus towards economic grievances and illegal immigration impacts, aiming to win crucial Latino votes amidst competitive polling against Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

(With inputs from agencies.)