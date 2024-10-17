Global Health Updates: Innovations, Legal Battles, and Policy Shifts

In the world of health and medical news, Abbott Laboratories announced a slight increase in their profit forecast thanks to robust sales of their medical devices, such as continuous glucose monitors. This announcement boosted the company's stock by 2%.

Meanwhile, from the political arena, Donald Trump, in an attempt to appeal to women voters, labeled himself the 'father of IVF' during a town hall meeting in Georgia, a state pivotal for the upcoming elections.

In other developments, British American Tobacco is set to launch synthetic nicotine pouches, while Italy has made it illegal to pursue surrogacy abroad as part of a conservative social agenda. GSK has filed a lawsuit against Moderna over patent issues related to mRNA technology, and McKinsey is nearing a $500 million settlement over its role in the opioid crisis.

