India-Canada Diplomatic Tensions: Calls for Clarification Amid Allegations

Amid rising tensions between India and Canada, Congress leader Rashid Alvi urges the government for clarification to protect India's global reputation, emphasizing the country's stance against terrorism. The situation escalated after Canadian PM Trudeau accused India of involvement in a Khalistani terrorist's death, which India denies. Diplomatic concerns grow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:12 IST
Congress leader Rashid Alvi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, Congress leader Rashid Alvi has called on the Indian government to provide a clear statement. Alvi expressed concerns that the ongoing situation could tarnish India's global reputation, particularly given the country's longstanding opposition to terrorism. His comments reflect a growing unease about international perceptions.

The discord began after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leveled allegations in parliament that India was involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. This has been compounded by similar concerns raised by other nations, including the United States and Pakistan. The allegations, vehemently denied by India, are seen as damaging to the country's image.

Trudeau recently admitted that Canada had not presented concrete evidence but only intelligence regarding Nijjar's death. India's Ministry of External Affairs criticized the Canadian stance, arguing Trudeau's approach has damaged bilateral relations. As tensions rise, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh urged the Indian government and opposition to unify in safeguarding India's international standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

