Nayab Saini Blasts Congress as Anti-Youth on Recruitment Exam Results Release

Newly appointed Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has lambasted Congress, accusing the party of being 'anti-youth' after it attempted to block the release of recruitment exam results for 25,000 state positions. Saini pledged to announce the results on Thursday, assuring the process would be transparent and merit-based, expressing that jobs would be provided 'bina parchi-bina kharchi'—without nepotism or bribery.

The Chief Minister designate highlighted Congress' interventions with the courts and Election Commission as obstacles in his government's employment plans. Emphasizing the inclusion of youth from all economic backgrounds, Saini reiterated the administration's dedication to job creation and commended Haryana's citizens for their continued support, promising rapid development under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

As Saini prepares for his swearing-in, he visited the Mansa Devi Temple seeking blessings. The event, set to take place in Panchkula, will see participation from NDA leaders, followed by a significant meeting in Chandigarh where PM Modi is expected to address the assembly. Chosen by BJP lawmakers in a gathering led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Saini's leadership marks the formation of BJP's third consecutive government in the state, following their assembly election victory.

