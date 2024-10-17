Ukraine's Path to Strong Negotiations

NATO's Chief Mark Rutte has emphasized the importance of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy beginning talks with Russia from a position of strength. Rutte highlighted the unwavering support of the Western military alliance for Kyiv amidst ongoing tensions.

"Our commitment is steadfast, even for the long haul if needed," Rutte stated. He stressed that Ukraine should negotiate from a fortified stance, ensuring that Zelenskiy has the necessary leverage at the table.

Until such a moment arrives, Ukraine can continue to rely on NATO's enduring support to bolster its strategic position in any future discussions with Russia.

