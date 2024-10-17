Left Menu

Ukraine's Path to Strong Negotiations

NATO chief Mark Rutte emphasized that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy should initiate talks with Russia from a position of strength. He reiterated NATO's unwavering support for Ukraine, stressing the military alliance's commitment for as long as it takes to ensure Kyiv's strong negotiating stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 17-10-2024 12:48 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 12:48 IST
NATO's Chief Mark Rutte has emphasized the importance of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy beginning talks with Russia from a position of strength. Rutte highlighted the unwavering support of the Western military alliance for Kyiv amidst ongoing tensions.

"Our commitment is steadfast, even for the long haul if needed," Rutte stated. He stressed that Ukraine should negotiate from a fortified stance, ensuring that Zelenskiy has the necessary leverage at the table.

Until such a moment arrives, Ukraine can continue to rely on NATO's enduring support to bolster its strategic position in any future discussions with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

