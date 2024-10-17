Ukraine's Path to Strong Negotiations
NATO chief Mark Rutte emphasized that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy should initiate talks with Russia from a position of strength. He reiterated NATO's unwavering support for Ukraine, stressing the military alliance's commitment for as long as it takes to ensure Kyiv's strong negotiating stance.
Until such a moment arrives, Ukraine can continue to rely on NATO's enduring support to bolster its strategic position in any future discussions with Russia.
