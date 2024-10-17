Left Menu

Kenya's Political Storm: The Impeachment of Deputy President Gachagua

Kenya's Senate is holding hearings to decide if Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua should be removed from office due to embezzlement, inciting ethnic hatred, and undermining the government. Impeachment proceedings were triggered by accusations of disloyalty and controversial comments, amid political realignments by President William Ruto.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 17-10-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 13:37 IST
Kenya's Political Storm: The Impeachment of Deputy President Gachagua
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Kenya's Senate resumed hearings on Thursday as the political drama surrounding Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's potential ouster continues. The hearing comes after the National Assembly voted to impeach Gachagua over charges of embezzling public funds and inciting ethnic strife, allegations he vehemently denies.

If two-thirds of the Senate support the motion, Gachagua will be the first Kenyan deputy president to be impeached since the 2010 constitution allowed such proceedings. Gachagua has dismissed the process as a politically motivated attack and plans to counter the accusations in today's session.

The controversy has erupted amid a significant political restructuring by President William Ruto, with new ministerial appointments aimed at placating opposition leaders. Such shifts have reportedly weakened Gachagua's standing, further complicating the high-stakes political landscape in Kenya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024