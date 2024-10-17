Kenya's Political Storm: The Impeachment of Deputy President Gachagua
Kenya's Senate is holding hearings to decide if Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua should be removed from office due to embezzlement, inciting ethnic hatred, and undermining the government. Impeachment proceedings were triggered by accusations of disloyalty and controversial comments, amid political realignments by President William Ruto.
Kenya's Senate resumed hearings on Thursday as the political drama surrounding Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's potential ouster continues. The hearing comes after the National Assembly voted to impeach Gachagua over charges of embezzling public funds and inciting ethnic strife, allegations he vehemently denies.
If two-thirds of the Senate support the motion, Gachagua will be the first Kenyan deputy president to be impeached since the 2010 constitution allowed such proceedings. Gachagua has dismissed the process as a politically motivated attack and plans to counter the accusations in today's session.
The controversy has erupted amid a significant political restructuring by President William Ruto, with new ministerial appointments aimed at placating opposition leaders. Such shifts have reportedly weakened Gachagua's standing, further complicating the high-stakes political landscape in Kenya.
(With inputs from agencies.)
