Former MP Imtiaz Jaleel Eyes Nanded Bypoll Amid Party Deliberations

Imtiaz Jaleel, former AIMIM MP, expressed his interest in contesting the upcoming Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll. He emphasized that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi would make the final decision. The bypoll, prompted by Congress MP Vasantrao Chavan's death, coincides with Maharashtra's assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:27 IST
Imtiaz Jaleel
  • Country:
  • India

Former AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel has expressed his desire to contest the bypoll for the Nanded Lok Sabha seat, though the decision rests with party chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Jaleel asserted that AIMIM has a strong foothold in the district and has already begun groundwork.

The Nanded bypoll, set for November 20, follows the passing of sitting Congress MP Vasantrao Chavan in August. Results are slated for announcement on November 23, aligning with the one-phase Maharashtra assembly elections.

Amid discussions on potential candidates, the Congress named Ravindra Chavan, son of the late Vasantrao Chavan, as its nominee. Jaleel remarked on the unfulfilled proposal of an alliance with Congress, hinting at AIMIM's intention to assert its influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

