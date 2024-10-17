Left Menu

Rebuilding Bridges: David Lammy's Diplomatic Mission to China

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy is set to visit China for two days to enhance the diplomatic relationship between the UK and China. Talks will focus on collaboration while addressing human rights and security concerns. This visit marks only the second by a British foreign minister in six years.

In an effort to improve diplomatic relations with China, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy is embarking on a two-day official visit to Beijing and Shanghai. This move comes after years of strained ties over security issues and human rights allegations.

Lammy is scheduled to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing, followed by discussions with British businesses in Shanghai. A spokesperson from Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office emphasized the UK's strategic approach to its relationship with China, balancing challenges and cooperation.

This visit marks a significant step in diplomatic engagement as it is only the second by a British foreign minister in six years. Labour, following its recent victory, aims to solidify economic and political relations with China while maintaining the ability to speak openly about disagreements.

