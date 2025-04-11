India's Strategic Approach to AI in the Face of DeepSeek Concerns
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized caution regarding the Chinese AI platform DeepSeek amid discussions of possible bans, similar to TikTok. As India's AI mission advances with an ambitious Rs 10,000 crore initiative, the government explores launching a homegrown AI model to compete globally.
- Country:
- India
At the 9th Carnegie Global Tech Summit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed the Indian government's cautious stance on potentially banning the Chinese AI platform DeepSeek, akin to actions taken against TikTok. He refrained from making definitive remarks on the future of the platform in India, emphasizing discretion in current deliberations.
Notably, on February 25, the Delhi High Court dismissed an urgent hearing plea concerning a Public Interest Litigation aimed at blocking DeepSeek. The chief justice assured that users can independently decide against using the platform if deemed harmful, negating the necessity for immediate judicial intervention.
Meanwhile, India is set to launch its first foundational Artificial Intelligence model in a bid to strengthen its foothold in the AI arena. Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw underscored the nation's commitment to developing an open-source AI model, reflecting India's wider AI initiative funded with a significant Rs 10,000 crore allocation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jaishankar Highlights India's Optimistic Youth and Technological Embrace
Delhi High Court Reviews Sharjeel Imam's Plea in Jamia Violence Case
Delhi High Court Justice Transferred to Calcutta
Key Delhi High Court Cases: From Jamia Violence to Political Controversies
Delhi High Court Maintains Momentum in 2019 Jamia Violence Case