India's Strategic Approach to AI in the Face of DeepSeek Concerns

At the 9th Carnegie Global Tech Summit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed the Indian government's cautious stance on potentially banning the Chinese AI platform DeepSeek, akin to actions taken against TikTok. He refrained from making definitive remarks on the future of the platform in India, emphasizing discretion in current deliberations.

Notably, on February 25, the Delhi High Court dismissed an urgent hearing plea concerning a Public Interest Litigation aimed at blocking DeepSeek. The chief justice assured that users can independently decide against using the platform if deemed harmful, negating the necessity for immediate judicial intervention.

Meanwhile, India is set to launch its first foundational Artificial Intelligence model in a bid to strengthen its foothold in the AI arena. Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw underscored the nation's commitment to developing an open-source AI model, reflecting India's wider AI initiative funded with a significant Rs 10,000 crore allocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)