Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Accuses State of Orchestrating Communal Violence in Bahraich

Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the recent communal violence in Bahraich was intentionally incited by the state administration. He criticized the lack of police presence during the event, and accused the BJP of employing divisive strategies. Violence ensued over a music dispute, leading to multiple arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-10-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 20:04 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Accuses State of Orchestrating Communal Violence in Bahraich
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has raised serious allegations against the state administration, accusing them of deliberately instigating the recent communal violence in Bahraich district.

Yadav questioned the absence of police security during a large event, while also criticizing the BJP's alleged continuation of Britain's divide-and-rule policy. He claimed that a journalist documenting the violence was attacked by BJP affiliates.

The deadly unrest began in Maharajganj over loud music during a religious procession, resulting in one death and multiple incidents of arson. Police have responded with arrests, but Yadav insists on justice for affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024