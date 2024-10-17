Akhilesh Yadav Accuses State of Orchestrating Communal Violence in Bahraich

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has raised serious allegations against the state administration, accusing them of deliberately instigating the recent communal violence in Bahraich district.

Yadav questioned the absence of police security during a large event, while also criticizing the BJP's alleged continuation of Britain's divide-and-rule policy. He claimed that a journalist documenting the violence was attacked by BJP affiliates.

The deadly unrest began in Maharajganj over loud music during a religious procession, resulting in one death and multiple incidents of arson. Police have responded with arrests, but Yadav insists on justice for affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)