Delhi Congress Launches 'Dilliwalo Aao, Dilli Chalao' Initiative

Delhi Congress has initiated an outreach program with seven vans seeking public suggestions ahead of assembly elections. Led by President Devender Yadav, the initiative aims to inform the party's manifesto while highlighting issues of corruption and failures in the previous government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 20:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, the Delhi Congress kickstarted an outreach initiative titled 'Dilliwalo Aao, Dilli Chalao'. On Thursday, the party rolled out seven specially equipped vans across the city to gather public suggestions.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav launched the vans, which are prepared with sound systems and seating arrangements, facilitating residents to share their insights on enhancing city facilities and infrastructure. The feedback collected will significantly shape the party's election manifesto.

Additionally, Yadav aimed to spotlight the alleged corruption and administrative failings of the previous Arvind Kejriwal government, setting the party's campaign in motion from the central hub of Palika Bazaar on October 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

