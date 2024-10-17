Shiv Sena UBT's Ambitious Plans for Maharashtra

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab has made a bold assertion that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will triumph in the Maharashtra elections, positioning Uddhav Thackeray as the chief minister.

Parab, a close aide of Thackeray, indicated that the MLA from Bandra East should be aligned with Thackeray when he assumes the top office. Highlighting political strategies, Parab introduced Yuva Sena leader Varun Sardesai as the contender for the Bandra East assembly seat, which is known for its strategic importance.

With current MLA from Congress Zeeshan Siddique, Bandra East is witnessing initial campaign activities. The Thackeray family home in Kala Nagar adds to the seat's prominence. The election will take place on November 20, with results on November 23, involving key parties like Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP).

(With inputs from agencies.)