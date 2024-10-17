Left Menu

Shiv Sena UBT's Ambitious Plans for Maharashtra

Anil Parab of Shiv Sena (UBT) proclaimed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is set to win power in Maharashtra, with Uddhav Thackeray as the chief minister candidate. He also announced Varun Sardesai as the potential candidate from Bandra East, a significant seat in the upcoming election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-10-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 22:29 IST
Shiv Sena UBT's Ambitious Plans for Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab has made a bold assertion that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will triumph in the Maharashtra elections, positioning Uddhav Thackeray as the chief minister.

Parab, a close aide of Thackeray, indicated that the MLA from Bandra East should be aligned with Thackeray when he assumes the top office. Highlighting political strategies, Parab introduced Yuva Sena leader Varun Sardesai as the contender for the Bandra East assembly seat, which is known for its strategic importance.

With current MLA from Congress Zeeshan Siddique, Bandra East is witnessing initial campaign activities. The Thackeray family home in Kala Nagar adds to the seat's prominence. The election will take place on November 20, with results on November 23, involving key parties like Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024