Kamala Harris Faces Tight Race as Campaign Heats Up

Vice President Kamala Harris is intensifying her campaign as polls show a dead heat with Donald Trump. Efforts focus on appealing to men and Republicans, while addressing Democratic concerns. The race tightens in key battleground states, with both sides vying for critical voter support.

Updated: 18-10-2024 00:42 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 00:42 IST
Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris is ramping up her campaign efforts as she competes closely with former President Donald Trump in key battleground states.

The Democratic contender seeks to broaden her appeal to men and Republicans, amid rising concerns within her party about tight polling numbers.

As the race intensifies, both candidates are focusing on critical voter support to gain an edge in the upcoming election.

