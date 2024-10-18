Biden's Farewell: Securing Ties in Berlin

U.S. President Joe Biden embarks on a final diplomatic mission to Berlin, aiming to solidify cooperation with Europe on crucial issues such as the Ukraine conflict and Middle East tensions. His visit underscores a departure from the policies during Trump's administration, highlighting strengthened transatlantic relations.

Biden will be honored by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier with Germany's highest order of merit, recognizing his significant contributions to German-American relations over decades. This visit, framed by military honors, underscores the deepening friendship and bond between the U.S. and Germany.

The swift trip includes closed-door talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and meeting with other European leaders like British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron. Their discussions will focus on Ukraine's security concerns, a pressing issue, especially as the U.S. presidential election looms with Biden stepping aside for Kamala Harris.

(With inputs from agencies.)