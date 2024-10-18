Shinde Hails BJP's Haryana Triumph, Modi's 'Magic' Cited
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde expressed elation over BJP's Haryana assembly win, crediting PM Modi's influence. He praised Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini as a humble leader. BJP's third consecutive government formation in Haryana saw significant political leaders attending the swearing-in ceremony. The BJP clinched 48 seats, while Congress secured 37.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde celebrated the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the Haryana assembly elections, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's influence as a pivotal factor in the party's success. Shinde contradicted poll predictions, emphasizing the effectiveness of a 'double-engine' government in Haryana.
Speaking to the media, CM Shinde stated, "Modi's magic worked in Haryana, defying all analyses and surveys. The alignment of the party at both central and state levels resonated with the people. I am confident that Maharashtra will witness the same trend." He also lauded Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini as a grounded leader.
In addition, during a National Democratic Alliance meeting chaired by PM Modi, development and welfare schemes for NDA-ruled states were discussed, Shinde mentioned. Prominent political figures attended Saini's swearing-in ceremony for his second tenure, solidifying BJP's rule in Haryana after winning 48 of 90 assembly seats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
