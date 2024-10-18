Left Menu

Finland's Central Bank Seeks New Governor

Finland's central bank has initiated the search for a new governor, as current leader Olli Rehn's term will end on July 12. The decision will involve a parliamentary proposal and final approval from the president, while Rehn's future plans remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 12:58 IST
Finland's Central Bank Seeks New Governor
Governor

Finland's central bank announced on Friday that it has begun the recruitment process for a new governor. This comes as the current chief, Olli Rehn, approaches the end of his seven-year term on July 12 of next year.

A spokesperson for the Bank of Finland refrained from commenting on whether Rehn, who has held the position since 2018, intends to run for a second term. As governor, Rehn is also part of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank, making him influential in euro area monetary policy.

The selection process for the new governor involves a parliamentary committee proposing a candidate to the government, with Finland's president responsible for the final appointment, according to a statement by the bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024