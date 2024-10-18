Finland's Central Bank Seeks New Governor

Finland's central bank announced on Friday that it has begun the recruitment process for a new governor. This comes as the current chief, Olli Rehn, approaches the end of his seven-year term on July 12 of next year.

A spokesperson for the Bank of Finland refrained from commenting on whether Rehn, who has held the position since 2018, intends to run for a second term. As governor, Rehn is also part of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank, making him influential in euro area monetary policy.

The selection process for the new governor involves a parliamentary committee proposing a candidate to the government, with Finland's president responsible for the final appointment, according to a statement by the bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)