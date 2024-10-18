Left Menu

Controversy Over Voter Roll Changes Ahead of Maharashtra Elections

Leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) accused the ruling parties of manipulating the electoral rolls by removing opposition-leaning voters. The opposition called on the Election Commission of India (ECI) to address the transparency issues and demanded the removal of key police officials to ensure fair elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 14:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders claimed voter rolls for the upcoming Maharashtra elections are being manipulated.

At a news conference, Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP) leaders alleged that the Election Commission is functioning under the influence of ruling parties.

They demanded transparency and swift action to prevent electoral malpractice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

