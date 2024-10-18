Left Menu

North Korea's Support to Russia in Ukraine Conflict

North Korea has reportedly deployed 12,000 troops to support Russia in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine, causing international concern. Reports suggest these troops include special operatives. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol held an emergency meeting regarding the dispatch. The U.S. and allies accuse North Korea of also supplying Russia with weapons.

Updated: 18-10-2024 14:52 IST
According to reports, North Korea has sent 12,000 troops, including special operations forces, to support Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, South Korean intelligence revealed on Friday.

Yonhap news agency, citing the National Intelligence Service, stated that these North Korean troops have already departed the country. While the NIS did not confirm this report, President Yoon Suk Yeol convened an emergency meeting to address the issue, marking it a significant security threat.

Amidst these developments, allegations surface that North Korea is supplying Russia with military equipment, while both nations have denied any arms deal. Ukraine has expressed concerns over the potential escalation of the conflict turning into a world war.

