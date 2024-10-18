North Korea's Support to Russia in Ukraine Conflict

According to reports, North Korea has sent 12,000 troops, including special operations forces, to support Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, South Korean intelligence revealed on Friday.

Yonhap news agency, citing the National Intelligence Service, stated that these North Korean troops have already departed the country. While the NIS did not confirm this report, President Yoon Suk Yeol convened an emergency meeting to address the issue, marking it a significant security threat.

Amidst these developments, allegations surface that North Korea is supplying Russia with military equipment, while both nations have denied any arms deal. Ukraine has expressed concerns over the potential escalation of the conflict turning into a world war.

(With inputs from agencies.)