OCHA Criticizes Israeli Tactics Amid Escalating West Bank Tensions

The United Nations' humanitarian office has raised alarms over Israel's military approach against Palestinians in the West Bank, describing these actions as 'war-like.' Over the past week, nine Palestinians, including a child, were reported killed.

OCHA expressed further concern regarding Israeli settler assaults on Palestinians and their olive crops. This issue, predominant during the October-November harvest period, affects the economic well-being of countless Palestinian families, according to OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke.

Laerke reported that Israeli forces justified the fatalities by accusing those killed of attacking Israelis. He also disclosed numerous instances of settler violence against Palestinians, notably mentioning an incident involving a Palestinian woman in Jenin. Vandalism involving hundreds of olive trees by Israeli settlers was also reported, aggravating the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)