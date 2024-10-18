Left Menu

OCHA Criticizes Israeli Tactics Amid Escalating West Bank Tensions

The UN's humanitarian office has condemned Israel’s use of 'war-like' tactics against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, resulting in nine deaths over a week. Reports highlight concerns over Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians and their olive trees, impacting thousands of Palestinian families economically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 16:02 IST
OCHA Criticizes Israeli Tactics Amid Escalating West Bank Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations' humanitarian office has raised alarms over Israel's military approach against Palestinians in the West Bank, describing these actions as 'war-like.' Over the past week, nine Palestinians, including a child, were reported killed.

OCHA expressed further concern regarding Israeli settler assaults on Palestinians and their olive crops. This issue, predominant during the October-November harvest period, affects the economic well-being of countless Palestinian families, according to OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke.

Laerke reported that Israeli forces justified the fatalities by accusing those killed of attacking Israelis. He also disclosed numerous instances of settler violence against Palestinians, notably mentioning an incident involving a Palestinian woman in Jenin. Vandalism involving hundreds of olive trees by Israeli settlers was also reported, aggravating the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024