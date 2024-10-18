Rahul Gandhi to Speak at Ranchi Summit Amidst Assembly Election Announcements

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will address the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan in Ranchi on Saturday, at a time when the Election Commission of India has released the schedules for crucial assembly elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

The Jharkhand Assembly, with its 81 seats, will see voters heading to the polls on November 13 and 20, while Maharashtra will experience a single-day election on November 20, according to the ECI. In Jharkhand, 2.60 crore people are eligible to vote, including 1.31 crore male and 1.29 crore female voters. There are 11.84 lakh individuals voting for the first time.

Vote counting across both states is scheduled for November 23. The Congress party has named BK Hariprasad, Gaurav Gogoi, and Mohan Markam as senior coordinators for the upcoming elections in Jharkhand, underlining its strategic approach.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) currently holds sway in the state with 30 MLAs, compared to the Bharatiya Janata Party's 25 and the Congress's 16. An alliance between Congress and JMM has been formed, with seat-sharing talks nearing completion.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has criticized the BJP for allegedly 'looting' the state over two decades. Soren, who marked 100 days since regaining his post after legal troubles, emphasized his commitment to revitalizing Jharkhand.

