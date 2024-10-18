Left Menu

Naqvi Urges Muslims to Embrace BJP for Development

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, a former Union minister, called on Muslims to support the BJP, emphasizing the party's non-discriminatory development policies. He criticized previous governments for failing to protect marginalized communities from riots and urged unity to transform distrust into trust within the Muslim community.

Updated: 18-10-2024 17:11 IST
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, a former Union minister, appealed to Muslims to back the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), highlighting the party's inclusive approach to development. He made these remarks at a 'Sakriya Sadasyata Abhiyan' event in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Naqvi stated that the priorities of the Modi-Yogi governments focus on societal harmony rather than shielding rioters and criminals. According to him, every government's constitutional duty is to foster a peaceful society, free from rioting and violence.

Emphasizing the need to change the political culture, Naqvi condemned leniency towards criminals and stressed the importance of punishing wrongdoers. He called for the Muslim community to overcome distrust towards the BJP, aligning with its inclusive development agenda.

