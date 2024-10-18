Left Menu

Haryana Congress Leadership Dilemma: Hooda's Hope or Youth's Yearning?

The Congress Legislature Party in Haryana convenes to elect a new leader amid internal power struggles. While former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda garners notable support, some leaders push for leadership renewal. The meeting is closely observed by senior Congress figures including Ashok Gehlot and Ajay Maken.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 17:27 IST
The Congress Legislature Party in Haryana is gearing up for a pivotal meeting on Friday, with the intent to elect a new leader. At the forefront of this high-stakes decision are influential Congress figures like former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and AICC Treasurer Ajay Maken, attending as key observers.

Central to this crucial gathering is gauging MLA opinions to determine the new leader, a process overseen by central observers. Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda remains a prominent figure, buttressed by 31 MLA supporters. However, there's a push from within the party for a fresher leadership to rejuvenate the party after failing to regain power.

Despite internal calls for change, Hooda remains resilient, even as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge establishes a fact-finding committee to dissect the party's electoral defeat in Haryana. The outcome of this meeting is awaited anxiously by many, as the party grapples with its future direction.

