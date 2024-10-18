Zelenskiy's Victory Plan: Balancing Support and Skepticism
U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin refrained from commenting on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's 'victory plan', which seeks NATO membership. Despite Zelenskiy's pitch to the EU and NATO for support, he received pledges but not the immediate membership invitation he sought from various key allies.
U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin opted not to provide a public evaluation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's 'victory plan' on Friday.
President Zelenskiy presented his strategic plan for victory to the European Union and NATO on Thursday. While he secured promises of ongoing support, the Ukrainian leader did not achieve a key aspect of his plan—an immediate invitation for NATO membership from critical allies.
This situation highlights the delicate balance of international diplomacy, as backing from global powers remains robust yet avoids premature commitments to Ukraine's NATO accession ambitions.
