Left Menu

Trump Sends Patriots to Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

President Donald Trump announced plans to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine in response to repeated Russian attacks, led by Putin, who Donald Trump accuses of deceptive diplomacy. While the exact number wasn't disclosed, the U.S. expects reimbursement from the European Union. Trump is set to discuss with NATO leaders soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 05:54 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 05:54 IST
Trump Sends Patriots to Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions
Trump

In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump has declared his intention to deploy Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine, a decision driven by increasing aggression from Russia. Trump's pronouncement came as he criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of dual-faced diplomacy, tactically striking Ukrainian soil despite diplomatic overtures.

The shipment's quantity remains unspecified, yet Trump confirmed that the United States would receive financial compensation from the European Union. This strategic exchange aligns with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's plea for enhanced defensive measures as Ukraine endures relentless missile and drone strikes from Russia.

Set to engage in discussions with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte later this week, Trump emphasized the necessity of sending military support to Ukraine, underlining that sophisticated U.S. military equipment would bolster Ukraine's defense while securing full reimbursement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025