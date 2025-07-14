Trump Sends Patriots to Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump has declared his intention to deploy Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine, a decision driven by increasing aggression from Russia. Trump's pronouncement came as he criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of dual-faced diplomacy, tactically striking Ukrainian soil despite diplomatic overtures.

The shipment's quantity remains unspecified, yet Trump confirmed that the United States would receive financial compensation from the European Union. This strategic exchange aligns with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's plea for enhanced defensive measures as Ukraine endures relentless missile and drone strikes from Russia.

Set to engage in discussions with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte later this week, Trump emphasized the necessity of sending military support to Ukraine, underlining that sophisticated U.S. military equipment would bolster Ukraine's defense while securing full reimbursement.

(With inputs from agencies.)