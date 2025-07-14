Trump Sends Patriots to Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions
President Donald Trump announced plans to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine in response to repeated Russian attacks, led by Putin, who Donald Trump accuses of deceptive diplomacy. While the exact number wasn't disclosed, the U.S. expects reimbursement from the European Union. Trump is set to discuss with NATO leaders soon.
In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump has declared his intention to deploy Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine, a decision driven by increasing aggression from Russia. Trump's pronouncement came as he criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of dual-faced diplomacy, tactically striking Ukrainian soil despite diplomatic overtures.
The shipment's quantity remains unspecified, yet Trump confirmed that the United States would receive financial compensation from the European Union. This strategic exchange aligns with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's plea for enhanced defensive measures as Ukraine endures relentless missile and drone strikes from Russia.
Set to engage in discussions with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte later this week, Trump emphasized the necessity of sending military support to Ukraine, underlining that sophisticated U.S. military equipment would bolster Ukraine's defense while securing full reimbursement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Putin
- Ukraine
- Patriot missiles
- Russia
- defense
- U.S.
- European Union
- NATO
- Zelenskiy
ALSO READ
Trump's Reaction to Netanyahu's Trial Sparks U.S.-Israel Tension
Tobin Heath's Vision: Club World Cup's Future Impact on U.S. Soccer
U.S. Senate Advances Trump's Ambitious Tax-Cut Megabill
UAE Balloon Team Soars High at Russia's 'Air Brotherhood' Festival
Trump Challenges Netanyahu's Prosecution Amid U.S.-Israel Tensions