Trump's Ukraine Arms Plan: A New Direction

President Donald Trump is reportedly poised to announce an unprecedented plan to supply Ukraine with offensive weapons, marking a stark shift in U.S. foreign policy. Axios reported this development on Sunday, drawing from sources with inside knowledge.

The proposed plan would upend Trump's earlier position on arming Ukraine, reflecting a major strategic realignment. The White House has not provided an official response to this report.

At this time, Reuters has been unable to independently confirm the details of the Axios report, leaving the situation uncertain.