Trump's Ukraine Arms Plan: A New Direction
President Trump is set to announce a contentious shift in U.S. policy by arming Ukraine with offensive weapons, a move reported by Axios. This decision marks a significant departure from his previous stance. The White House has yet to comment, and Reuters has not verified the report.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 08:18 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 08:18 IST
President Donald Trump is reportedly poised to announce an unprecedented plan to supply Ukraine with offensive weapons, marking a stark shift in U.S. foreign policy. Axios reported this development on Sunday, drawing from sources with inside knowledge.
The proposed plan would upend Trump's earlier position on arming Ukraine, reflecting a major strategic realignment. The White House has not provided an official response to this report.
At this time, Reuters has been unable to independently confirm the details of the Axios report, leaving the situation uncertain.
