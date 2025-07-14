Left Menu

Trump's Ukraine Arms Plan: A New Direction

President Trump is set to announce a contentious shift in U.S. policy by arming Ukraine with offensive weapons, a move reported by Axios. This decision marks a significant departure from his previous stance. The White House has yet to comment, and Reuters has not verified the report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 08:18 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 08:18 IST
Trump's Ukraine Arms Plan: A New Direction
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump is reportedly poised to announce an unprecedented plan to supply Ukraine with offensive weapons, marking a stark shift in U.S. foreign policy. Axios reported this development on Sunday, drawing from sources with inside knowledge.

The proposed plan would upend Trump's earlier position on arming Ukraine, reflecting a major strategic realignment. The White House has not provided an official response to this report.

At this time, Reuters has been unable to independently confirm the details of the Axios report, leaving the situation uncertain.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025