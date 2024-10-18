Biden in Berlin: Sustaining Transatlantic Unity Amid Rising Election Tensions

US President Joe Biden underscored the necessity for Ukraine's Western allies to maintain their resolve in supporting the nation, as he convened with European leaders in Germany. The shadow of the approaching US presidential election loomed over the discussions.

Biden's engagements included meetings with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a key military supporter of Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The discussions also covered Middle Eastern conflicts. Concerns arise over a potential win by Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, which might complicate Biden's efforts to solidify partnerships for Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate.

Amid a tight election race, Biden emphasized enduring alliances and international cooperation, particularly with Germany, acknowledged by receiving Germany's Order of Merit. With Trump's past policies posing risks to NATO solidarity, Biden reaffirmed commitment against aggression and promoted transatlantic unity.

