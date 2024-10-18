Poland's Path to Civil Partnerships: A Step Towards Social Progress

In a bid to advance civil rights, Poland published a draft law on Friday to legalize civil partnerships, marking what the responsible minister described as a 'historic day' for the nation. Gay rights have historically been a contentious subject in Poland, especially during years dominated by nationalist rule.

Donald Tusk's pro-European coalition, buoyed by support from younger liberal voters, took office last year after ending the rule of nationalists known for labeling LGBT equality efforts as foreign. However, the coalition's promise of more liberal governance has faced criticism for perceived sluggish progress, pushing the Left and the Civic Coalition to accelerate reforms.

The new bill would extend rights such as inheritance and access to medical details for partners in civil unions, though it stops short of allowing adoption, aiming to garner backing from the conservative Polish Peasants' Party (PSL). While LGBT activists view the draft law positively, they emphasize the need for comprehensive anti-discrimination protections. Parliamentary approval and President Andrzej Duda's signature are required for the law to take effect.

(With inputs from agencies.)