Funding Freeze: LGBTQ+ and HIV Advocacy at Risk as USAID Withdraws Support

USAID's withdrawal of funding significantly impacts LGBTQ+ advocacy and HIV services in the Philippines. Organizations like LoveYourself, reliant on foreign aid, are urging local institutions to step up. The government's call for local financing aims to address funding gaps amid concerns of decreased foreign support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 07:32 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 07:32 IST
In a significant blow to LGBTQ+ advocacy and HIV services in the Philippines, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has withdrawn funding, raising concerns among organizations that heavily depend on foreign aid. The Philippine-based group, LoveYourself, remains operational due to its self-sustaining model and partnerships.

This development has highlighted the urgent need for local institutions and government intervention to fill the funding void left by USAID. The Department of Health is exploring domestic financing to support critical health programs, focusing on HIV, malaria, and tuberculosis.

Amidst a growing HIV epidemic, the lack of foreign financial support has prompted calls for a reevaluation of the collaborative efforts between the government and advocacy groups to ensure the continued delivery of life-saving services.

