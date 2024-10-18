Left Menu

Putin Offers Diplomatic Path for Middle East Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed optimism for resolving the Middle East conflict, emphasizing that escalation benefits no one. He highlighted Russia's willingness to mediate between Iran and Israel if both nations are agreeable, though specifics were not disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:33 IST
Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a pivotal statement on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed optimism about finding a resolution to the ongoing Middle East conflict. He emphasized that an escalation of hostilities would serve no one's interests.

During a press briefing, Putin reiterated the potential of avoiding intensified violence, although he refrained from detailing potential strategies.

Furthermore, Putin signaled Russia's readiness to facilitate negotiations between Iran and Israel, contingent on both parties' willingness to compromise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

