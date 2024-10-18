Putin Offers Diplomatic Path for Middle East Conflict

In a pivotal statement on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed optimism about finding a resolution to the ongoing Middle East conflict. He emphasized that an escalation of hostilities would serve no one's interests.

During a press briefing, Putin reiterated the potential of avoiding intensified violence, although he refrained from detailing potential strategies.

Furthermore, Putin signaled Russia's readiness to facilitate negotiations between Iran and Israel, contingent on both parties' willingness to compromise.

(With inputs from agencies.)