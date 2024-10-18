Left Menu

China and Britain's New Beginning: Building 'Pragmatic' Ties Amidst Challenges

China and the UK are working towards rebuilding relations by focusing on pragmatic cooperation. British Foreign Secretary David Lammy's visit to China signifies a strategic approach despite disagreements. The new Labour government aims to balance cooperation on global issues with addressing concerns like China's support for Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 23:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China and the UK marked a new phase in their relationship on Friday, as both nations expressed a desire to foster 'pragmatic' ties despite underlying tensions. With this visit by British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, the Labour government aims to highlight its strategic commitment to engaging with Beijing.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized the importance of moving beyond competition among major powers to solve global challenges. Lammy underscored potential for collaboration in climate, science, and trade but stressed Britain's national security priorities. Both sides view this dialogue as constructive in resuming cooperation.

Significant challenges remain, such as China's alleged military support for Russia and human rights issues, evidenced by the case of imprisoned British citizen Jimmy Lai. The Labour government seeks to balance economic cooperation with addressing these critical concerns, as part of a broader review of UK-China relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

