Left Menu

Putin Lauds Modi's Balanced BRICS Vision Amid Ongoing Ukraine Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's balanced view of BRICS amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Putin expressed gratitude for Modi’s concerns over the war and highlighted BRICS' non-western stance. He also discussed expanding Indian films in Russia and noted the escalating situation in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-10-2024 01:54 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 01:54 IST
Putin Lauds Modi's Balanced BRICS Vision Amid Ongoing Ukraine Conflict
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has commended Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his nuanced perspective on the BRICS grouping, reiterating that it's non-western rather than anti-western. This came as Putin addressed international media ahead of the 16th BRICS Summit he is set to host.

Putin acknowledged Modi's concerns about the ongoing Ukraine conflict, which erupted in February 2022, and expressed gratitude. He highlighted India, China, and Brazil as mediators for peace, blaming the US and NATO for perpetuating the war.

Looking beyond geopolitics, Putin also explored the possibility of promoting Indian cinema in Russia and expressed concern over rising tensions in Gaza, inviting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to future BRICS events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
3
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
4
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024