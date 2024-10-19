Putin Lauds Modi's Balanced BRICS Vision Amid Ongoing Ukraine Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin has commended Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his nuanced perspective on the BRICS grouping, reiterating that it's non-western rather than anti-western. This came as Putin addressed international media ahead of the 16th BRICS Summit he is set to host.

Putin acknowledged Modi's concerns about the ongoing Ukraine conflict, which erupted in February 2022, and expressed gratitude. He highlighted India, China, and Brazil as mediators for peace, blaming the US and NATO for perpetuating the war.

Looking beyond geopolitics, Putin also explored the possibility of promoting Indian cinema in Russia and expressed concern over rising tensions in Gaza, inviting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to future BRICS events.

(With inputs from agencies.)