Harris vs. Trump: Battleground Michigan Showdown

Kamala Harris, the Democratic contender, has spotlighted doubts over Donald Trump's physical capability to serve as president, igniting a heated debate during their campaign in Michigan.

Harris, nearing her 60th birthday, emphasized concerns over Trump's age and alleged fatigue, suggesting that his reluctance to engage in media appearances raises questions about his readiness for office.

Trump, undeterred by the criticisms, cited his relentless campaign trail activities as proof of his stamina, while aiming to win over key voter groups in Michigan.

