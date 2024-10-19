Left Menu

Harris vs. Trump: Battleground Michigan Showdown

In a fiercely contested battle in Michigan, Kamala Harris questions Donald Trump's physical fitness for presidency as Trump defends his vigor. Both aim to sway voters in this critical state, seeking support among Arab Americans, seniors, and union workers ahead of the pivotal election.

Updated: 19-10-2024 06:07 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 06:07 IST
Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris, the Democratic contender, has spotlighted doubts over Donald Trump's physical capability to serve as president, igniting a heated debate during their campaign in Michigan.

Harris, nearing her 60th birthday, emphasized concerns over Trump's age and alleged fatigue, suggesting that his reluctance to engage in media appearances raises questions about his readiness for office.

Trump, undeterred by the criticisms, cited his relentless campaign trail activities as proof of his stamina, while aiming to win over key voter groups in Michigan.

