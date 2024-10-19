Left Menu

Arvind Kejriwal Welcomes Satyendra Jain's Jail Release

AAP Leader Satyendra Jain has been released on bail from Tihar Jail after 18 months in a money laundering case. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal welcomed Jain back and Jain criticized the BJP-led central government's alleged dishonest practices. Jain's wife expressed gratitude for the support they received during the ordeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 10:01 IST
Arvind Kejriwal Welcomes Satyendra Jain's Jail Release
Arvind Kejriwal with Satyendra Jain (Photo: @ArvindKejriwal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable development for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), party leader Satyendra Jain walked free from Tihar Jail on Friday. He was welcomed by AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, who took to social media platform X to express his joy, sharing images of an emotional reunion. 'Welcome back Satyendra!' Kejriwal wrote, highlighting the political moment.

Jain, who had been behind bars since May 2022 on money laundering charges, didn't hold back in his criticism of the BJP-led central government. He accused the ruling party of leading the nation into a climate of 'dishonesty and atrocities' and suggested that his arrest was a ploy to thwart the progress of initiatives like the Mohalla Clinic.

After hearing the court's grant of bail, which came on the heels of an 18-month incarceration, an emotional response was seen from Jain's family. His wife, Poonam Jain, expressed deep gratitude towards the supporters during their testing period, while the court recognized the prolonged detention, awarding bail against a Rs. 50,000 bond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024