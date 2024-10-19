Arvind Kejriwal Welcomes Satyendra Jain's Jail Release
AAP Leader Satyendra Jain has been released on bail from Tihar Jail after 18 months in a money laundering case. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal welcomed Jain back and Jain criticized the BJP-led central government's alleged dishonest practices. Jain's wife expressed gratitude for the support they received during the ordeal.
In a notable development for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), party leader Satyendra Jain walked free from Tihar Jail on Friday. He was welcomed by AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, who took to social media platform X to express his joy, sharing images of an emotional reunion. 'Welcome back Satyendra!' Kejriwal wrote, highlighting the political moment.
Jain, who had been behind bars since May 2022 on money laundering charges, didn't hold back in his criticism of the BJP-led central government. He accused the ruling party of leading the nation into a climate of 'dishonesty and atrocities' and suggested that his arrest was a ploy to thwart the progress of initiatives like the Mohalla Clinic.
After hearing the court's grant of bail, which came on the heels of an 18-month incarceration, an emotional response was seen from Jain's family. His wife, Poonam Jain, expressed deep gratitude towards the supporters during their testing period, while the court recognized the prolonged detention, awarding bail against a Rs. 50,000 bond.
