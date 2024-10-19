Tamil Language Debate: Amidst Spillover Between CM Stalin and Governor Ravi

In a heated political development, Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao has made an appeal to the Central government, urging them to recognize the importance of local languages such as Tamil. This plea comes amid a growing dispute between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi on language prioritization.

Tensions escalated when Chief Minister Stalin penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that the Indian Constitution does not designate a national language and that both Hindi and English are limited to official roles. Stalin criticized the promotion of Hindi in non-Hindi-speaking regions and addressed the cultural significance of Tamil in his communications.

The conflict intensified as Governor Ravi defended the government's stance, urging Hindi to be seen as an equal partner rather than an imposition. He reinforced that under PM Modi's leadership, efforts have been made to elevate the Tamil language globally. The exchange has set off a broader political and cultural dialogue across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)