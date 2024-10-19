Left Menu

Tamil Language Debate: Amidst Spillover Between CM Stalin and Governor Ravi

V Hanumantha Rao calls for local language inclusion amidst tensions between Tamil Nadu CM Stalin and Governor Ravi over language prioritization. Rao advocates for Tamil's recognition alongside Hindi, as a federal language debate intensifies following Stalin's plea to PM Modi against Hindi imposition, prompting varied political reactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 11:14 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 11:14 IST
Tamil Language Debate: Amidst Spillover Between CM Stalin and Governor Ravi
Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political development, Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao has made an appeal to the Central government, urging them to recognize the importance of local languages such as Tamil. This plea comes amid a growing dispute between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi on language prioritization.

Tensions escalated when Chief Minister Stalin penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that the Indian Constitution does not designate a national language and that both Hindi and English are limited to official roles. Stalin criticized the promotion of Hindi in non-Hindi-speaking regions and addressed the cultural significance of Tamil in his communications.

The conflict intensified as Governor Ravi defended the government's stance, urging Hindi to be seen as an equal partner rather than an imposition. He reinforced that under PM Modi's leadership, efforts have been made to elevate the Tamil language globally. The exchange has set off a broader political and cultural dialogue across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024