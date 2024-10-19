Naidu Revives Amaravati: A New Chapter for Andhra Pradesh

In a decisive move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reinvigorated the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) project at Rayapudi village. The project, which had languished for five years under the previous administration's three-capital city plan, is now back on track.

The CRDA project, initially launched during Naidu's earlier term from 2014 to 2019, involved a Rs 160-crore investment aimed at developing Amaravati as the state's capital. However, the YSRCP government, led by former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, shelved the project in favor of a multi-capital strategy.

Following Naidu's re-election and return to office, the October 16 CRDA authority meeting catalyzed the revival of Amaravati's development, signaling a renewed focus on the capital region's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)