JD(U)'s Revival Strategy: Reconnecting with Roots and Veterans
As Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) preps for the upcoming state assembly polls, the party is reaching out to past associates and honoring its roots. Entrusting aide Manish Kumar Verma, JD(U) aims to gather old allies, enhance coordination, and engage with the local populace in its revival journey.
With the looming state assembly elections, the Janata Dal (United), led by Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is on a mission for revival by reconnecting with its foundational members and boosting its grassroots coordination.
Kumar, a pivotal figure in the party, has appointed his confidant Manish Kumar Verma to spearhead the revitalization. A focus of their efforts is honoring those involved in the original Samata Party movement, a precursor to the JD(U), co-founded by Kumar.
Verma is actively organizing workers' conclaves and collecting public feedback in various districts, aiming to tap into the support and experience of veteran party members. The JD(U) seeks to recapture its political dominance in Bihar ahead of the 2025 elections.
