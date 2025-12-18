Ambulance Fare Controversy Adds to Grief of BJP Leader's Family

An ambulance driver faced allegations of overcharging BJP leader Akhilendra Pratap Yadav's family Rs 17,500 for transporting his body following a fatal road accident on the Yamuna Expressway.

District authorities promptly responded to a complaint regarding the excessive fee. The Additional District Magistrate intervened, ensuring a full refund was provided to the aggrieved family, addressing further grievances amid their loss.

The incident, confirmed by officials, follows Yadav's tragic death due to a collision near Mathura, highlighting the challenges faced by grieving families in such unforeseen circumstances.

