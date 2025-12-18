Ambulance Fare Controversy Adds to Grief of BJP Leader's Family
The family of late BJP leader Akhilendra Pratap Yadav, killed in a road accident on the Yamuna Expressway, was allegedly overcharged Rs 17,500 by an ambulance driver to transport his body. After intervention from district authorities, the amount was refunded, alleviating the family's distress.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 18-12-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 22:28 IST
- Country:
- India
An ambulance driver faced allegations of overcharging BJP leader Akhilendra Pratap Yadav's family Rs 17,500 for transporting his body following a fatal road accident on the Yamuna Expressway.
District authorities promptly responded to a complaint regarding the excessive fee. The Additional District Magistrate intervened, ensuring a full refund was provided to the aggrieved family, addressing further grievances amid their loss.
The incident, confirmed by officials, follows Yadav's tragic death due to a collision near Mathura, highlighting the challenges faced by grieving families in such unforeseen circumstances.
(With inputs from agencies.)