BJP MLA Ram Kadam Celebrates Water Solution with Haircut
BJP MLA Ram Kadam fulfilled his vow to solve Ghatkopar West's water woes by implementing a comprehensive project, including a new water tank and pipeline. Celebrating the success and resolution of local water scarcity, he got a haircut for the first time in five years, symbolizing triumph for the community.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:21 IST
BJP MLA Ram Kadam marked the success of a major water project in his Ghatkopar West constituency by getting a haircut for the first time in five years, fulfilling a vow made to the residents.
The comprehensive solution involved constructing a water tank holding 20.7 million litres and laying a dedicated four-kilometer pipeline from Bhandup, addressing widespread water scarcity issues.
For Kadam, the haircut symbolizes the victory of the people and emphasizes that politics is about resolving citizens' problems, a sentiment shared with emotional residents during the celebration.
With inputs from agencies.
