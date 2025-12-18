BJP MLA Ram Kadam Celebrates Water Solution with Haircut

BJP MLA Ram Kadam marked the success of a major water project in his Ghatkopar West constituency by getting a haircut for the first time in five years, fulfilling a vow made to the residents.

The comprehensive solution involved constructing a water tank holding 20.7 million litres and laying a dedicated four-kilometer pipeline from Bhandup, addressing widespread water scarcity issues.

For Kadam, the haircut symbolizes the victory of the people and emphasizes that politics is about resolving citizens' problems, a sentiment shared with emotional residents during the celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)