Left Menu

BJP MLA Ram Kadam Celebrates Water Solution with Haircut

BJP MLA Ram Kadam fulfilled his vow to solve Ghatkopar West's water woes by implementing a comprehensive project, including a new water tank and pipeline. Celebrating the success and resolution of local water scarcity, he got a haircut for the first time in five years, symbolizing triumph for the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:21 IST
BJP MLA Ram Kadam Celebrates Water Solution with Haircut
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Ram Kadam marked the success of a major water project in his Ghatkopar West constituency by getting a haircut for the first time in five years, fulfilling a vow made to the residents.

The comprehensive solution involved constructing a water tank holding 20.7 million litres and laying a dedicated four-kilometer pipeline from Bhandup, addressing widespread water scarcity issues.

For Kadam, the haircut symbolizes the victory of the people and emphasizes that politics is about resolving citizens' problems, a sentiment shared with emotional residents during the celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025