Samajwadi Party Pushes for Strategic Seats in MVA Alliance

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has made a strategic move by requesting 12 seats within the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav announced this on Saturday, highlighting that the alliance is yet to finalize its seat-sharing arrangement.

During a press briefing in Dhule district, Yadav confirmed that the SP has already announced candidates for five seats, showcasing the party's readiness and strong local presence. Notably, the SP declared Irshad Jahagirdar's candidacy from Dhule city, adding to their list of declared contenders.

The demand from SP comes amid ongoing stalemate among MVA partners over seat distribution for the upcoming assembly elections scheduled for November 20. Highlighting his party's stronghold, Yadav emphasized, "We are asking for seats where we are strong."

