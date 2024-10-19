Left Menu

Samajwadi Party Pushes for Strategic Seats in MVA Alliance

The Samajwadi Party, led by Akhilesh Yadav, is seeking 12 seats within the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra. As the alliance faces a stalemate over seat-sharing, the SP has proactively announced candidates for five seats, asserting its strong presence in specific regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhule | Updated: 19-10-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 16:35 IST
Samajwadi Party Pushes for Strategic Seats in MVA Alliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has made a strategic move by requesting 12 seats within the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav announced this on Saturday, highlighting that the alliance is yet to finalize its seat-sharing arrangement.

During a press briefing in Dhule district, Yadav confirmed that the SP has already announced candidates for five seats, showcasing the party's readiness and strong local presence. Notably, the SP declared Irshad Jahagirdar's candidacy from Dhule city, adding to their list of declared contenders.

The demand from SP comes amid ongoing stalemate among MVA partners over seat distribution for the upcoming assembly elections scheduled for November 20. Highlighting his party's stronghold, Yadav emphasized, "We are asking for seats where we are strong."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024