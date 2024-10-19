Left Menu

Congress Questions BJP Over 'Donations' in Maharashtra Government Collapse

The Congress accused the BJP of receiving questionable donations to orchestrate the downfall of Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in 2022 through illicit means. Allegations include buying MLAs from Shiv Sena and NCP, leveraging the Electoral Bonds Scheme, and using central agencies to coerce politicians.

Updated: 19-10-2024 17:22 IST

The Congress party has intensified its accusations against the BJP, questioning the alleged amount of 'donations' it received to dismantle the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra in 2022. This move, the Congress claims, was achieved through blatant 'horse-trading' and manipulation of MLAs.

On social media platform X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh charged the BJP with 'purchasing' Shiv Sena and NCP MLAs, thus facilitating the downfall of the MVA, in which the Congress was a partner. Ramesh emphasized that Maharashtra's political culture and democratic pillars have been undermined by the BJP-engineered coalition, the Mahayuti.

Asserting additional allegations, Congress leader Pawan Khera claimed that the Mahayuti government manipulated infrastructure tenders, allegedly costing the taxpayer Rs 10,903 crore to benefit campaign financiers. The opposition has called for accountability from key figures, including Prime Minister Modi and other ministers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

