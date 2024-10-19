Karra's Leadership Spurs Debate Amid J&K Congress Defeat
The recent Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections have sparked a debate within the Congress, following its poor performance. Tariq Hameed Karra's appointment as party chief has come under scrutiny, but his supporters argue his leadership led to significant wins in some regions. A fact-finding committee has been formed to investigate the results.
The Congress's setback in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections has ignited a debate over Tariq Hameed Karra's recent elevation to the party unit chief. Some leaders are calling for his ouster, reflecting internal discord within the party.
Karra's supporters, however, describe him as an 'unsung hero,' crediting him for leading the Congress to impressive victories, especially in north Kashmir, despite his short tenure before the polls. The Congress, aligned with the National Conference, secured six seats in the elections.
In response to the electoral disappointment, Karra, in collaboration with senior Congress leadership, has instituted a fact-finding committee to analyze the party's underperformance, particularly in the Jammu region. The move is aimed at strengthening the party structure and addressing internal challenges.
